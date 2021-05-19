William Blair Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $80.10.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,104 shares of company stock worth $10,620,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 168,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,602,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

