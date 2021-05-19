William Patrick Bradley III Sells 3,000 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Patrick Bradley III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00.

VRTS stock opened at $276.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.79. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

