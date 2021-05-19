Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,025 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.93. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $87.78 and a 12 month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.