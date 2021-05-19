Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 31,178 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,178 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,038,000. Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 462,350 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

