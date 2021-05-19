WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.01006861 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

