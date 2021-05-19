World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) COO Jeffrey Paul Smith Sells 20,000 Shares

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE INT opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth about $8,096,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth about $426,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.