WP Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,014 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $11.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.99. 14,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,022. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

