WP Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,289.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 110,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 133.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $876,000.

KBWB stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $66.84. 37,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,750. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

