WP Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 215,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,004. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

