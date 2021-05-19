WP Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WP Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. 171,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,785. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

