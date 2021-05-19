WP Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Square by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 84,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SQ traded down $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.65. 415,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,771,337. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.