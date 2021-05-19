WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$17.60.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

