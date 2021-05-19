Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $17.53

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $17.96. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 197 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $736.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

