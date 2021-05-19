XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Raised to $90.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.51 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $78.00.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.