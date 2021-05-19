Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Xylem stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.18. 1,164,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,891. Xylem has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.31.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

