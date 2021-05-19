Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,525.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and last traded at GBX 1,487.50 ($19.43), with a volume of 37710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,495 ($19.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £888.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,440.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,291.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

