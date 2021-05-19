Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($0.80). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($5.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $201,045.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,149. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.