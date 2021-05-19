Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report $195.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.99 million. Knowles reported sales of $152.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $857.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $853.13 million to $860.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $918.97 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,600. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 560,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,074. Knowles has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.