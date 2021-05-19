Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $26.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $27.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $29.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,296,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lennar by 311.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 349,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,978,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

