Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Trupanion posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

In other news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $318,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,502 shares of company stock worth $14,257,725. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trupanion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,912.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

