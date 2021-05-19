Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Announce -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.97) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.90). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ZNTL traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. 227,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,717. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $742,272.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 534,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

