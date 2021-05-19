Zacks: Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,593 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 247,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $781.43 million, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.