Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.52.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,740 shares of company stock worth $17,486,508. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Five9 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Five9 by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

