Zacks: Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LASR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. 3,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,575. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,848 shares of company stock worth $590,646. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after buying an additional 1,734,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,424,000 after buying an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in nLIGHT by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,963,000 after buying an additional 482,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after buying an additional 244,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.