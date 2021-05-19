Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($1.10). Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,911,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $73,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock traded down $5.65 on Wednesday, hitting $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,004. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

