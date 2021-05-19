Zacks: Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. The Wendy’s posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 31,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

