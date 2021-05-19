Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,240. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $5,654,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 35.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.