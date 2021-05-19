Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,865,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,462 shares of company stock worth $13,794,028. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. BancFirst has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $77.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

