Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.39 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $123.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.61 million to $125.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.83 million, with estimates ranging from $119.98 million to $129.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 998,552 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 101.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.75 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

