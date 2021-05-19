Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.10 Million

Brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce sales of $643.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $598.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.20 million. Green Plains posted sales of $417.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

GPRE traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,476. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Green Plains by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Green Plains by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

