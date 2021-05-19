Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $63.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

