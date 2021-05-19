Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to post sales of $8.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIN shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

NASDAQ KIN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 237,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,403. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $207.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 82,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

