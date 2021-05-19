Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce $616.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $617.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $615.40 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $575.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of SUM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. 2,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,193,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

