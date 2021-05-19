Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.04. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. Truist increased their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.17. 165,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.52. Woodward has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $951,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,543.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,860 shares of company stock worth $11,271,132. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.