Zacks: Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 18.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,567 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

