Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 27.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 25.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.8% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 152,080 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth approximately $5,298,000.

NYSE ELY traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 92,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.55.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

