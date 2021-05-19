Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. 665,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

