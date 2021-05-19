Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.75). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

