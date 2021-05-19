Zacks: Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of III traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 250,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,153. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $270.32 million, a PE ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

