Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Resonant reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RESN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 546,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resonant by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 453,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

