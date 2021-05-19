Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.90). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($3.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. 124,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $29,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

