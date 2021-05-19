Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $678.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

