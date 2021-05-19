Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Hold

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

