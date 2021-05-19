Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Sell

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Get Genasys alerts:

GNSS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genasys will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 25.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 172,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 663.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genasys by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.