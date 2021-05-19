Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT reported mixed results for first-quarter 2021. Revenues improved year over year on increased PROPEL revenues from the reduced COVID-19 impact on demand for elective surgical procedures. The company also generated increased SINUVA revenues on improved access and coverage, and a shift in sinus procedures toward ambulatory surgery centers and the office setting of care. The company registered revenues from the newly-added Global Balloon and Navigation product portfolio as well. The raised 2021 revenue guidance is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Intersect ENT has outperformed its industry. However, the company reported adjusted net loss wider than expected in the first quarter. The increase in operating costs and contraction in gross margin does not bode well either.”

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

