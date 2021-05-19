Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

NASDAQ USAP opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

