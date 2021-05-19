Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Sell

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of Altus Midstream stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $65.64. 1,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.06). The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. Research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

