Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Sell

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SSREY opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

