Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) to Sell

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.