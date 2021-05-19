Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) to Hold

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

ACR stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $297,000.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.